FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for part of the Ozarks

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. Thursday. It includes Howell, Oregon and Ozark Counties in Missouri. In Arkansas the watch covers Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton (Ark.), Searcy, Sharp and Stone Counties.

The storm prediction center says there is an enhanced risk of severe weather along the U.S. 63 corridor. Besides a tornado, hail and high winds are also possible.

