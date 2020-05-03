FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks Sunday

Updated: Sun 9:07 AM, May 03, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Strom Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of southwest Missouri.

It lasts until 4 p.m. Sunday. It includes Barton, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton (Mo.), Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone (Mo.), Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

A line of severe thunderstorms is building in southeastern Kansas. This line includes heavy wind and rain and hail.

