The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through midnight. It covers Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo.), and Vernon Counties.

A strong line of storms began to move into the Ozarks Monday night. The system could pack high winds, hail and heavy rain. The threat for tornadoes is low.

