FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of southwest Missouri.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It covers Barry, Camden, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Newton (Mo.), Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties.

The storms began firing up around 4 p.m. The biggest threat for these storms is hail.

