FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issued Tornado Watch for eastern Ozarks

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 1 a.m. Thursday. It includes Howe,, Oregon, Ozark and Shannon Counties in Missouri. In Arkansas it includes Baxter, Boon, Izard, Marion, Newton (Ark.), Searcy, Sharp and Stone Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Storm Team is tracking the risks for strong storms through the night. The threats also include hail, heavy rain and high wind.

