FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Easter Sunday

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong storms Sunday.

Thunderstorms may begin to start firing up early afternoon for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Some have the potential to be strong.

Main line moves in around 4 p.m. being formed off of a cold front. These are the ones that are more likely to be strong to severe. Hail and wind is the primary threat. Risk for tornadoes overall is low, but we'll still watch it closely.

See below the hour-by-hour look from KY3's First Alert Futurecast Radar. And download the KY3 First Alert Weather App while on-the-go.

