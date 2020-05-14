FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms into Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms into Thursday night. These storms could pack a punch, including hail and damaging winds.
See KY3 Futurecast's hour-by-hour look ahead to the storms.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms into Thursday night. These storms could pack a punch, including hail and damaging winds.
See KY3 Futurecast's hour-by-hour look ahead to the storms.
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.