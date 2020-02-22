FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for flooding by the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo,), Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright Counties. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday afternoon.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a strong storm system approaching the Ozarks Sunday. Rainfall totals could add up to more than two inches. Low water crossings and low lying roads sensitive to flooding will likely be impacted.

Stay ahead of this storm system with the KY3 Weather App. Download it today in the Apple and Droid stores.

