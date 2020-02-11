FIRST ALERT WEATHER: National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday

A blast of winter weather weather may lead lead to travel impacts Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. It lasts from 6 a.m. to midnight Wednesday. The counties include Bates, Benton, Camden, Henry, Hickory, Miller, Morgan, St. Clair and Vernon.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is predicting up to two inches of snow is possible for the area. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

