FIRST ALERT: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for part of the Ozarks Tuesday night

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for part of the Ozarks for Tuesday night.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes Barry, Barton, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo.) Stone (Mo.) and Vernon Counties in Missouri. In Arkansas, it includes Benton (Ark.), Carroll, Madison and Washington Counties.

The KY3 Storm Team is monitoring the chance for rornadoes, large hail and powerful winds for the Ozarks. The storms could last into Wednesday.

