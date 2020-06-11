FDA adds Zoloft to drug shortage list; Springfield pharmacist says don't panic

The stress around the COVID-19 pandemic has more people medicating for depression. That's created a national shortage of the common antidepressant Zoloft.

"I would say don't worry, we'll figure it out," said Gary Potts, a pharmacist at the Lakewood Center location of Family Pharmacy.

Potts said people shouldn't panic now that the FDA has added Sertraline, the medicine known as Zoloft, to its drug shortage list. At his location, he said they haven't noticed an influx in prescriptions of the drug and said it is rare that any medication runs out at every dosage.

"Often times we just can try to use another strength," Potts said. "Either double the dose, triple the dose or half the dose, that is one creative way to get around a shortage like that."

Garima Singh, the the Chief Medical Officer for Burrell Behavioral Health, said Zoloft is one of the most commonly prescribed medicines to improve mental health.

"It's FDA approved for depression, anxiety, PTSD, obsessive compulsive disorder," she said. "I'm a child psychiatrist and it's my first go-to if a patient doesn't have a side effect, for kids."

Singh said she will also prescribe it to the elderly, mothers suffering from postpartum depression or mothers who are breast feeding.

She said since the coronavirus pandemic started, there has been a 20% to 35% increase in prescriptions for Zoloft.

"We can see why depression, anxiety and sleep problems are happening and that has definitely resulted in the increase in the prescription of antidepressant and anti-anxiety medicine," Singh said. "In those 20% to 35% it has been more than 50% new prescriptions. "

Singh said both Burell Health locations in Columbia and Springfield have enough of the medication to fill all prescriptions right now. She said the national shortage of Zoloft isn't a crisis just yet.

"Don't get scared, don't have an impulse the second you read about it, and stop medicine, or hold on your medicine, or ration it or skip your dosage just because there is a shortage," she said.

Potts said when they are contacted about a shortage, they work with both doctors and patients to refine their treatment plans.

"We call the doctor and tell them the situation. A lot of times they're very cooperative and they'll change the dose or they'll change it possibly to another medicine," he said.

According to the FDA, the shortage is only expected to last 60 days.

Click HERE to view the FDA drug shortage list.