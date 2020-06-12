FBI releases photos of suspect from north Springfield bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released several photos of a suspect from a bank robbery Thursday morning in north Springfield.

Authorities say the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Central Bank of the Ozarks at North 2501 North Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the robber handed the teller a note. He then left the bank on foot. No weapon was brandished or threatened and no one was hurt.

At the time, the suspect escaped and headed northbound with an undisclosed amount or currency.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras in a blue-gray hoodie. The FBI says he is approximately six feet tall, 170 pounds. He was also wearing black pants and work boots while carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Springfield police.