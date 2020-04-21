Experts say laundromats are safe to use during pandemic

Darien Teter is the owner of Springfield Family Laundry, which allows people to wash their own clothes or they will clean them for you.

"We have a lot of senior customers who we stop by at their homes and pick up their laundry and bring it here and do it for them," said Teter.

The laundromat also takes precautions while picking up and delivering clothes, with workers wearing masks and gloves. And there's extra cleaning going on inside the laundromat, as well.

"After every person leaves, we sanitize the tables they have been using where they were using, we also have the tables six-feet-apart so people aren't bunched up together," said Teter.

"Laundry is very important, you have to clean," said Julie Warner.

Julie Warner works for Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She says the virus can live on metals and plastics for several days, which could include the buttons and zippers in our clothing. As a result, she recommends leaving the clothes in plastic bags for a couple of days before washing.

"You need to go ahead and put your disposable gloves on and then put the clothes into the washer machine trying not to hug the clothes or shake them but to transfer it with the least amount of disruption of the air as you can," said Warner.

She says the hotter the water and the drier your clothes are after the wash, the better you will be.

"And when all said is done, I'd load them up in a basket and then take them home before folding, try to decrease touching as many surfaces as possible when you are out in public, including a laundromat," said Warner.