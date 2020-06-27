Ex-Hillcrest High School teacher's aide sentenced in sex crimes investigation

An ex-Hillcrest High School teacher's aide accused in a sex crimes case was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Mikael Cooper-Falls, 29, faced several charges in the case dating back to early 2019. In February, he pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.

Police say the relationship started during school activities. Witnesses told police it started as flirting through texting. Police say a sexual relationship then started after that. Police and the Missouri Department of Social Services investigated the accusations once notified by leaders in Springfield Schools.

The sentence had been suspended nearly two months due to the pandemic.

Cooper-Falls played football at Missouri State University from 2009 to 2013. He had previously coached Hillcrest's track and football teams.