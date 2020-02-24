Ex-Hillcrest High School teacher's aide pleads guilty to charges in sex crime investigation

An ex-Hillcrest High School teacher's aide pleaded guilty in a sex crimes case.

Mikael Cooper-Falls, 29, faced several charges in the case dating back to early 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student. The district fired him Monday after his arrest.

Police say the relationship started during school activities. Witnesses told police it started as flirting through texting. Police say a sexual relationship then started after that. Police and the Missouri Department of Social Services investigated the accusations once notified by leaders in Springfield Schools.

Cooper-Falls played football at Missouri State University.

A judge set sentencing for April 24.

