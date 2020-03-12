Evangel University adjusts schedule because of coronavirus

Evangel University is asking students to take essential items, including electronics, computers, books, notes and medicines, with them on spring break.

SPRING BREAK: Spring break starts on the evening of Friday, March 13, and has been extended for a week for residential campuses. Spring break trips – both international and domestic – have been canceled.

CLASSES AFTER SPRING BREAK:

Adult online, graduate, and seminary classes will resume on Monday, March 23. Campus undergraduate classes and James River College classes will resume Monday, March 30. Classes with other church partners will be announced

CAMPUS DURING SPRING BREAK:

Campus business offices will be open through the extended spring break. Staff assigned to campus should expect to work. Those with health risks, should see their supervisors to discuss working remotely. Campus activities scheduled during spring break will be canceled. Dorms will continue to be open. Food service will resume, as scheduled, on March 23.

ATHLETICS: Evangel sports teams will suspend practice and play through the extended spring break.

FACULTY & STAFF: Faculty and staff will follow regular schedules. Faculty will return to campus on Monday, March 23. Faculty will receive details about their return.

FUTURE TRIPS: The situation is being monitored and will continue to be evaluated as the situation evolves.

CAMPUS: Extra cleaning measures have been put in place, and students, faculty, and staff have been encouraged to follow best hygienic practices.