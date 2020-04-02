Eureka Springs Hospital prepares for COVID-19 cases

Anyone going into Eureka Springs Hospital these days will need to go into a makeshift COVID-19 screening tent first.

"Keep the virus out of the hospital but still treat the community as it deserves to be treated," said Darrell Parke, the interim CEO with Alliance Management Group at the hospital.

Staff wants to make sure the virus doesn’t end up inside.

"A doctor will go outside and assess the patient," said Tina Adams, the laboratory and inspection control director. "If the patient is having difficulty breathing, then we would take them into one of our negative pressure rooms that we have just for the COVID-19 patients."

Those two rooms are specially designed to trap air, viruses, and germs, keeping the rest of the building clean.

These changes are going on during a year of change for the hospital.

Allegiance Health Management left in January. Now Alliance Management Group runs operations.

"And then you take in a pandemic that involves everyone having to wear protective gear and being careful about who can come in," said Dr. John House, the chairman for the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission.

Then, there’s the issue of space. The hospital only has 15 beds in a county with nearly 30,000 people. Alliance has checked with larger hospitals and even hotels in case it needs to put patients there.

But for now, Eureka Springs is prepared to take people in and get them better.

"We want our community to know we're here for them, and we want them to know they can count on us," Adams said.

If you do have symptoms, it's best to stay quarantined unless you need to go to the hospital.

Alliance says if you are planning to come to the hospital for any reason, you should call ahead so it's prepared ahead of time. The Eureka Springs Hospital number is (479) 253-7400

