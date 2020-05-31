Endangered SILVER Alert: Springfield woman missing from her home

Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Springfield/Greene County woman who went missing from her home.

Information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4323 E. Farm Road 64, Springfield, MO at 6:00 p.m. on May 30, 2020.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Virginia Jacques, a white female, age 88, height 5 feet 2 inches, 80 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a long sleeve shirt and slacks.

Unique characteristics: Subject is missing one of her front teeth.

Diagnosed Medical Conditions: Alzheimer's disease and paranoia

Vehicle Information: Silver 2012 Chevrolet Sonic bearing MO, FJ5H7U last seen at 4323 E. Farm Road 64, Springfield, MO, unknown direction of travel.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Subject may use the alias of “Lela Dennis”. Subject has Alzheimer’s and is paranoid. Subject told her son she was going to either a wedding or a funeral prior to leaving. Subject may be en route to the area of Glenstone Avenue and Kearney Street or Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street in Springfield, Missouri.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County -Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.