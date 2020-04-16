Eminence, Mo. chief of police announces department's closing

The small town of Eminence, Mo. is about to lose its police force.

The chief says a lack of funding means he must lay off his entire staff a staff of one, him. Chief Steven Hogan wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week Thursday would be his final day of work.

The chief's dismissal leaves the sheriff's office as the sole law enforcement entity in Eminence. City council met Thursday night, but no one has told us if this was a regular meeting, or focused on funding for the police department.

Meadow Brown was scared and confused when she learned the department would be disbanding.

"I was a little panicking honestly," said Brown. I didn't know what to think. I didn't know what exactly what was going on, because in the Facebook post they just said that we're not going to have police. So I was confused, was the sheriff's office going to shutdown or not. It was scary."

Brown is worried that response times may drastically increase because deputies are already busy.

"Response time will be affected because we don't have the police, just the sheriff's office," said Brown. "Like you said, they're going to have to cover all of Shannon County, not just Eminence."

Tara Ard says she isn't worried about losing the department because it hasn't been there to help here in the past.

"They don't do anything anyway, to be honest with you," said Ard. "You can call them and they're not there. You have to take the law in your own hands and we shouldn't have to do that."

Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley tells me he and his three deputies will do their best to patrol Eminence, but more serious calls in the county will be dealt with first.

