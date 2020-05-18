Efforts to appeal to Missouri governor to delay Walter Barton's execution continue

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Monday that convicted killer Walter Barton will be executed.

Barton is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday. It is the first death penalty carried out anywhere in the country since the pandemic started.

Barton was convicted of killing 81 year-old Gladys Kuehler in 1991. She managed the mobile home park where Barton lived in Ozark. Police say Kuehler was stabbed more than 50 times.

After five trials, Barton was sentenced to die.

However, there are still efforts to get the governor to change his mind.

"A lot of people are watching Missouri right now for what I believe are the wrong reason," said, Elyse Max, with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

"We can address the reasonable doubt in the case. If you look at the evidence that convicted him a lot of it has been debunked," she said. "Blood spatter science has changed since the 1990s. We know a lot more about how it works to get witnesses who are jailhouse snitches. Three of them have recanted their testimony. To procedurally deny someone the ability to have this heard based on a technicality, the system is set up in such a way that it is very difficult. We see it across the nation."

A federal appeals court overturned a judge's decision to delay the execution another 30 days.

The case was turned over to the U.S. Supreme Court for consideration.

"Honestly the likelihood that the courts are going to intervene is probably slim. We are just amplifying the call to Governor Parson at this point," said Max.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Mike Parson stated his position.

A reporter asked, "The scheduled execution of Walter Barton, scheduled to take place tomorrow, do you see or feel any reason to intervene?

"I do not. That will move forward as scheduled," said Parson.

"We know that in the state house in Missouri and in the executive branch it could be seen as a threat to that system to even take a step back and do a board of inquiries," said Max.

She said that efforts for a reprieve or clemency will continue.

"It was a terrible crime. She was stabbed many, many times. Certainly there deserves to be justice. This execution is not going to be that justice. I am certainly worried about the fate of Mr. Barton at this time," she said.

