Effects from the coronavirus hit the youth of the LGBTQ community

While the effects of the coronavirus have been difficult for everyone, it has hit youth in the LGBTQ community especially hard.

"It's just very difficult for kids everywhere right now," said Lyle Chafa.

Lyle Chafa is part of the LGBTQ community in Springfield. Chafa says while his family is supportive of him being transgender, others might not be so lucky right now.

"But I can imagine that other queer kids, minors are stuck at home and if they have no support system or live with homophobic or transphobic parents it's really hard," said Chafa.

Carrie Colpitts is the director of GLSEN in Springfield. GLSEN is a national organization that supports safe education for all students. She says LGBTQ teens have been experiencing increased mental health issues during the coronavirus.

"Queer kids, in general, can be a really isolated population," said said Colpitts in an interview with KY3. "So the outlet is primarily friends, chosen family and when they don't have access to them in person it definitely can create more depression, stress, and anxiety."

Chafa says he too has felt this way.

"I just turned 18 years old and I just started pursuing legal recourse to validating my identity, I was looking into a name change and hormones and COVID has put all of that on hold," said Chafa.

And while Colpitts does not have the facts or figures, she believes teen homelessness within the LGBTQ community has risen and will continue to do so during the pandemic.

"If you're stuck at home and you're stuck in situations with your family that are not comfortable, there are going to be more and more issues," said Colpitts.