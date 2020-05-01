Edgar Springs (Mo.) Police search for suspect after Thursday chase

The Edgar Springs Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Bennie Thompson of Houston, Mo. in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Officers spotted the reported stolen vehicle in Edgar Springs Thursday afternoon. A short chase then followed, but ended when a car crashed into some nearby woods. The suspect in the vehicle ran off.

Officers were told the suspect may have a BB gun on him. Thompson was last seen wearing brown shorts and a brown shirt, carrying a backpack.

Chief Hohner of the Edgar Springs Police Department said, "We don't believe he is a immediate threat to the Duke residents, but there is always that risk." He went on to say he just wants residents to be aware for their own safety.

He said the area will continue to be patrolled Friday.

Chief Hohner asked anyone with any information to call the Edgar Springs Police Department immediately.