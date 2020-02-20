Early voting underway in Arkansas

If you want to beat the rush, it pays to show up as early as Bernetta Smith.

"I vote early to be sure to get it done. And it's our right," Smith said.

Smith cast her ballot in the Boone County Election Center more than 10 days before Arkansas’ primary. The center was about as empty as the ballot itself.

"We do not have any local county races. County offices are now four year terms. Other than JPs, and those are two-year terms. But none of our JPs had opposition," said Boone County Clerk Crystal Graddy.

But just because there aren’t any local races or issues on the ballot in Boone County, there’s still a very big decision to make, especially if you choose a certain ballot.

"On the Democratic ballot obviously there's a heated race for president," Graddy said.

And there's a statewide Supreme Court race to replace a retiring justice.

"A lot of times people don't understand how important these judge races are," Graddy said.

In other towns, their ballots are a little busier. In Flippin, voters are deciding on whether or not to pass a one-percent sales tax increase.

That increase would go toward parks, streets, and police.

"The police department is in dire need of equipment, body cams, body armor, and to replace some of the vehicles that are spending more time in the maintenance shop than they are on patrol," said Flippin Mayor Jerald Marberry.

People in Mountain Home will also decide whether it should be legal to buy alcohol on Sundays.

"You have to drive about 15 miles, go to the state line, over into Missouri, you know to get alcohol," said Michael Hayes.

But no matter where you live in Arkansas, you need to make sure you have something on hand so you can vote.

"They need a picture ID, and if they do not have one, they can come to the office and we can make them one. They just have to bring something showing who they are and where they live," Graddy said.

In Boone County, early voting will be held February 18 to March 2 on Monday to Fridays 8 a.m. to 6p.m. (except 3/2/20 will close at 5 p.m.), Saturday's 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at the Boone County Election Center.

For Baxter County, contact the clerk's office at 870-425-3475.

For Marion County, you have three places you can vote:

CLERK’S OFFICE

300 E. Old Main, Yellville

Begins February 18, Ends March 2

8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F · 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.

Ends the third Monday at 5 p.m

.

BULL SHOALS CITY HALL

706 C.S. Woods Blvd., Bull Shoals

February 24th thru February 28

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

LAZY ACRES FIRE HOUSE

254 Main St., Protem, MO

Early Voting – ONE DAY ONLY!

Monday, March 2nd, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For Newton County, contact their clerk: 870-446-5125

In Carroll County:

Beginning fifteen (15) days before a preferential primary or general election.

HOURS:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Early Voting ends 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election.