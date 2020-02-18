Early voting begins for Arkansas' March 3 primary election

Early voting has begun for Arkansas' March 3 primary and nonpartisan judicial election.

Voters began casting ballots early Tuesday for the election, which has drawn interest among Democratic presidential hopefuls. Secretary of State John Thurston has not predicted how many of the state's more than 1.7 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's primary. Turnout for the 2018 primary was 19% and was 38% in the 2016 primary.

Aside from the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, the only contested statewide race on the ballot is the non-partisan contest for an open state Supreme Court seat.