ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police search for missing Monett, Mo. man

The Monett Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing from a care center.

David Henry, 71, disappeared from the Countryside Care Center, 385 S. Eisenhower on Saturday night.

Henry wears glasses and uses a cane. He suffers from dementia and diabetes. He has not recently taken his medication.

If you see Henry, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 extension 2.