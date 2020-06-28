UPDATE: Missing Lebanon woman found safely after SILVER Advisory

Peggy Stone, 81, was located safely after a n Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman from Lebanon.

Peggy Stone, 81, was reported missing around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning from her home in the 25000 block of Monarch Drive.

Stone is around five feet, five inches tall and 135 pounds with white hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and sweatpants.

The sheriff's department says Stone is visually impaired and issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory in response.

If you have any information, contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department at 417-532-2311.