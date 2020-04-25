ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for missing Springfield teenager

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Cameron Wells, 13, disappeared from 835 East Hill around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Wells stands 5'5" and weighs 180 pounds. Police say the teenager was last seen wearing jeans and a sweatshirt.

Investigators say she left a relative's home for a walk and did not return. Her cell phone last pinged to Oklahoma.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to Wells disappearance should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.

