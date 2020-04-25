ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Nixa police search for missing man

The Nixa Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory Saturday afternoon for a missing man.

Police issued an advisory for 33-year-old Matthew Pacillio around 1:30 p.m.

Police say Pacilio is not his own guardian, is a paranoid schizophrenic and an unlicensed driver. He is also without his necessary medication.

Pacilio is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 205 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say he could be driving a silver 2010 Toyota Highlander with license plate KL4-S9M.

If you have any information, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030 or the nearest law enforcement agency.