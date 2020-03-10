ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Cedar County Sheriff's Office searches for missing man

The Cedar County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing Monday afternoon.

James Joseph Frank, 65, disappeared from 1119 South Maplewood in Stockton. Deputies say he left his residence to go to the Dollar General in Stockton. He returned home, then quickly left again.

Frank stands 5'8" and weighs 195 pounds. He wears glasses. He drives a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri disabled license GY67X. Deputies believe he has a red long-haired dachshund with him. He has a history of depression, stroke, is unable to use his left arm, drags his left leg, and left behind his required medication. It is reported his vehicle has several mechanical issues and it is unlike him to stay out all night.

Call the Cedar County Sheriff's Department at(417) 276-5133 if you know anything about his whereabouts.

