During Coronavirus and flu outbreak, beware of your medications, side effects

With the Coronavirus and flu concerns, those with compromised immune systems are urging others to stay home if you are sick.

courtesy: MGN Online

You might be near someone who has a weakened immune system, making them more susceptible to catch it.

Others might not even realize their immune system might be in a weakened state due to taking certain medications.

Beware of the what's in your medication bottle. Though it might be just what you need to kick your current sickness, it might also have an unknown side effect that might not be worth the risk.

"For that length of time, their bodies are not going to be able to fight diseases as much as a regular person," explained pharmacist Miguel Nunez with Grove Pharmacy. He says some commonly prescribed drugs weaken your immune system, making you much more susceptible to illness.

"Things like the medrol dose pack which is the six day treatment, the prednisone is another notorious medication for that. A lot of times the steroid used by a nebulizer that is given a lot to patients in combination with like the albuterol-- some of those are the most common meds. Also decadron is also given," Dr. Nunez said.

If you take one of these drugs, or many others, make sure you read the paperwork on it, and do what you can not to expose yourself to other sicknesses.

"We normally advise them to stay away from big crowds of people, use the stairways instead of the elevator... things where the environment will provide them to be more exposed."

For patient Nick Hurshman, he is more susceptible than most.

"For me, if I catch the common flu, I could wind up in the hospital," he said.

Hurshman is well aware of the side effects of having diabetes, and he's hopeful that the sick will quarantine themselves.

It's a struggle because I get sick a lot more than other people do, it's easier for me to catch something. So it's very, very important that if they are sick, they do stay home to try to combat that spread," Hurshman said.

Talk to your doctor or a pharmacist about your medications and their side effects.