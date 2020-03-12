Drury University extends spring break amid coronavirus fears

Drury University is extending its spring break because of the coronavirus.

The school is delaying the return of students by one week. The university is one of many across the area changing its schedule.

President Tim Cloyd released this statement to students Thursday.

After careful consideration of the latest information and consulting with local public health officials and with other institutions both regionally and nationally, Drury University is delaying the resumption of classes after spring break by one week in order to join with ongoing national efforts to mitigate community spread of the coronavirus. This includes all classes for all students – day school, evening and online, and the graduate college.

Additionally, we are suspending travel for athletics competitions except for teams traveling to participate in NCAA and GLVC championships. We will reevaluate throughout this two-week time frame, as we have done each day for the last several weeks.

It is important to note there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Greene County, and no cases with connection to Drury University. However, public health officials locally and nationally have been clear that it is prudent to assume the virus is likely already present in the local population.

Taking mitigating action is designed to slow the spread of the virus. The university does not take such action lightly, and we are taking it out of an abundance of caution for health and safety. As an academic community dedicated to the free exchange of knowledge and critical thinking, we certainly feel it is wise to heed the recommendations of public health and medical experts in making these decisions.

As of today, we plan to resume classes – both seated and online – as previously scheduled on Monday, March 30. All coursework missed during the week extension will be covered before the semester ends. In the meantime, our main campus and branch campuses will remain open for business, and all staff should report to work as normally scheduled. We will continue to re-evaluate daily and will provide an update via email and on our coronavirus web page should plans change.

We understand there are students that may be at higher risk of infection and may need special accommodations because their immune systems are already compromised. Students who have underlying health conditions that expose them to greater risk should contact Disability Support Services by calling (417) 873-7457.