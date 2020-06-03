Drug take back day alternative: How to safely get rid of those old medications

The pandemic has closed a lot of things, including the popular "drug take back" days.

Prescription painkillers

Thousands of you have taken part in getting rid of those unused drugs. Now, with those events cancelled, there is another way you can still get rid of them safely.

"This packet is basically something that will just neutralize the pills," explained pharmacist Miguel Nunez with Grove Pharmacy.

At the last Drug Take Back day they were able to have before the coronavirus hit, the Drug Enforcement Agency says more than 441 tons of old and unused medications were collected at collection sites nationwide.

Grove Pharmacy and Alps Pharmacy are two locations where they are offering free packages to deactivate drugs.

You can walk in to the Grove Pharmacy, only at the Glenstone and Sunshine location, and pick one up. They will deactivate liquids or pills.

In a National Survey on drug use and health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and the majority were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

"They need to protect it like a personal belonging to them, because if it gets in the wrong hands, the consequences can be the unthinkable," said Nunez.

He says the most vulnerable population for abusing other people's medications is 18 to 25 year olds. There are specific instructions on the package to tell you how to easily neutralize the medications.