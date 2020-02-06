POTHOLE PROBLEMS: Road crews cannot keep up with potholes in Springfield

Based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month, Autowise found Missouri was ranked the worst state for potholes.

“I’ve seen more potholes recently," said Micah Blake at Rick's Automotive.

That’s because they tend to pop up more in the winter months, all because of the weather. When temperatures drop below freezing, water buildup under the asphalt in the road freezes, and expands.

With the up and down temperatures this winter, it has been even harder on the roads. With no way to get around the potholes, drivers sometimes must drive straight over them. Which could lead to expensive damages on cars.

“Besides tire problems it can also bend a rim of your wheel. You’re going to knock out your alignment,” Blake said.

The city of Springfield has crews out daily patching up the holes but winter weather makes a permanent fix difficult.

“It’s kind of a band aid to get us by until we can go out there and do a more permanent fix," said Eric Claussen, city of Springfield Traffic Engineer.

Which means after winter storms, especially if there is icing, potholes will pop up again. Snow plows, while necessary to clear the roads, have a drawback.

“A lot of times with the blades down on the plows it will sometimes pop those potholes back out,” Claussen said.

Permanent fixes for the roads in Springfield are in the works for the next two years. The city of Springfield is planning to do a large overlay project for Battlefield, Campbell, and National Roads.

To report a pothole, you can call the City of Springfield 417-864-1000

Or online at https://springfieldohio.gov/street-maintenance/

MoDOT Road Concern: https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern