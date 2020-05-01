Driver, passenger killed in separate crashes in the Ozarks

The highway patrol says Kerry Norris, 55, of Winona was killed in a crash east of Mountain View Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Norris drove of U.S. 60, his SUV went down an embankment and overturned. Norris was thrown from the SUV.

In Hickory County, a motorcycle crash has killed a woman from Halfway. Troopers say Carol McGregor, 61, died when the motorcycle she was riding on ran off highway 254 and went down an embankment west of Galmey Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was treated for minor injuries.