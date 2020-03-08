Driver impersonating officers in Jasper County, sheriff's office says

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office reports several recent instances of a driver impersonating law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says there have been at least two reports of an unmarked black SUV with flashing red and blue lights trying to pull drivers over around the Sarcoxie area.

While the plates of that SUV are unknown, the sheriff's office says the driver did not use any type of siren during the attempts.

Jasper County deputies shared the following safety tips for those approached by drivers they suspect are not the police:

1. Turn your flashers on, so if it is a real cop they know you have acknowledged them.

2. Drive to a well lit area.

3. While heading there call dispatch, give them your current location and explain there is a car with red and blue lights behind you. Ask them to verify if that is a police officer.

If dispatch confirms it is an officer, immediately comply and stop your vehicle.