Driver hits oncoming vehicle after moving over for parked highway patrol cruiser

A Springfield, Missouri teenager was flown to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries after her car was hit head-on by a driver who swerved to avoid a parked police cruiser in Camdenton.

The accident happened just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Rooks, 71, of Kansas City, was driving northbound on Highway 5 in Camdenton when he steered left to give a parked trooper's vehicle more space on the shoulder of the highway.

Valissa Corado, 18, of Springfield, was driving southbound and was hit head on by Rooks.

Rooks was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Jake Reed, 19, of Springfield, was a passenger in Corado's car. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

The trooper, identified as Christopher Daniels, was not hurt. Daniels did not have his cruiser's emergency lights on at the time of the crash.