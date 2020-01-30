Driver crashes into gas pump at Springfield convenience store

A driver is okay after hitting a gas pump at a Springfield convenience store after losing control of her vehicle.

Officers responded to the crash at the Casey's at Grand and Grant around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver was eastbound on Grand when her SUV jumped the median. The car then crashed through some trees and kept going into the parking lot. The car then smashed into a park car, coming to a stop after hitting a gas pump.

The driver is expected to be okay. It appears nobody else was hurt.