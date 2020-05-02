Drive-thru option continues for Farmers Market of the Ozarks

While many farmers markets in the Ozarks remain open, many are adjusting to the "new normal."

Farmers Market of the Ozarks shifted gears on Saturdays starting March 21, and has now offered drive-thru and pre-order services for several weeks.

FMO organizers said they've seen a great turnout from the community and vendors.

Jesse Stone, Farmers Market of the Ozarks Manager, said they've had a lot of modifications and readjustments. However, she said it's been all worth it to see both vendors and customers happy and safe.

She said on a typical Saturday, more than 10,000 people go through FMO. Due to the heavy foot traffic, Stone said it was in the vendors, farmers, and buyers' best interest to shift to drive-thru services.

Stone said there are lines of cars and trucks buying a variety of locally-made food while still following social distancing guidelines.

Although statewide stay-at-home orders are lifting, there are still local restrictions and concerns. That's why Stone said they'll continue with drive-thru service for the next few weeks.

Farmers Market of The Ozarks is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2144 E Republic Rd in Springfield, Mo. For faster service, organizers offer pre-order pickups.

Click here for more information on drive-thru service and pickups.

There are other farmer markets open in Springfield, that do not offer drive-thru services:

- Greater Springfield Farmers' Market is open Saturdays 8am-12pm at 2825 S Glenstone Ave.

- C-Street City Market officially kicked off its season on Saturday, May 2 at 321 E Commercial St. It will be open Saturdays from 9am- 2 pm, and Thursdays from 4pm-8pm. Organizers stated in a Facebook post that things are changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We will be set up slightly different to maintain social distancing for the safety of you, our customers as well as our vendors."

