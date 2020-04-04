Drive-thru brings community to Farmers Market of the Ozarks

A drive-thru helps the Springfield community support The Farmers Market of the Ozarks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say 30 vendors offered curbside service during the farmers market Saturday, offering a variety of locally-made food while following social distancing guidelines.

The Farmer's Market of the Ozarks has offered this service on Saturdays since March 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say it gives the community access to healthy foods, including spinach, celery, carrots, rosemary, herbs.

Leaders from Millsap Farm shared a video of the busy drive-thru service with more than a dozen cars Saturday via Instagram: