Drive-thru brings community to Farmers Market of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A drive-thru helps the Springfield community support The Farmers Market of the Ozarks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say 30 vendors offered curbside service during the farmers market Saturday, offering a variety of locally-made food while following social distancing guidelines.
The Farmer's Market of the Ozarks has offered this service on Saturdays since March 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say it gives the community access to healthy foods, including spinach, celery, carrots, rosemary, herbs.
Leaders from Millsap Farm shared a video of the busy drive-thru service with more than a dozen cars Saturday via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Curbside farmers market happening at Farmers Market of the Ozarks 8-1. Come support your local farmers we have lots of our beautiful flowers at market today as well as spinach and celery and lettuce P shoots and carrots rosemary and herbs. Other vendors you will find fresh duck, Elk meat beef pork chicken baked goods gluten-free baked goods woodfired breads coffee soap flowers produce popcorn pasta honey jams cheese