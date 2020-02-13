Dozens of tow truck drivers will lead procession Saturday after funeral for Springfield tow truck driver

Dozens of tow trucks will participate in a funeral procession Saturday for a driver killed after he was struck on U.S. 65 in Springfield.

Timothy Williams, an Affordable Towing driver, died February 7 after another driver hit him during a call. He was 55-years-old.

Visitation is at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family and friends will remember Williams Saturday at a memorial at Freedom City Church on Division Street at noon. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

A procession for the family and tow trucks will be after the funeral from the church to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

“Heavy” tow truck drivers arriving are asked to park along the outside lane of westbound Commercial Street, north of Division. There is also on-street parking on northbound Boonville south of Division. “Light or Medium” tow truck drivers arriving Saturday are asked to park in the east parking lot at Cox North (Benton and Division).

The procession route will then go west on Division to West Bypass. The trucks will then travel south on W. Bypass to James River Freeway (U.S. 60) and head east. The route will then travel to U.S. 65 and head north to I-44. Trucks will then head west on I-44 to Glenstone and take that north to Valley Water Mill and Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Drivers are asked not to enter the cemetery, but to have an alternative plan to turn and head back to I-44 or Norton Road.

MoDOT released these maps below.