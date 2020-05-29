Dozens gather in downtown Springfield, protest racial injustice after George Floyd's death

Dozens of people gathered Friday in downtown Springfield to protest racial injustice in response to the death of George Floyd.

A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

The video led to nights of protests, fires, and looting in Minnesota. The officer in the video has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Protesters gathered at Springfield’s Park Central Square, several wearing masks and holding signs. The protesters marched across Springfield’s Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, then met at the steps of old city hall to chant George Floyd's name.

Amanda Ryan submitted several photos of the protests to KY3. Another peaceful protest is planned outside of a Springfield Hy-Vee on Saturday, according to Facebook events.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams released the following statement to KY3 regarding the death of George Floyd:



I’m aware of and following the recent events in Minneapolis. I was shocked by the behavior of the Minneapolis police officers that led to the untimely death of George Floyd. The actions seen in the video do not align with the training or values of the Springfield Police Department, nor with those of the policing profession as a whole, and I consider those actions egregious and inexcusable.

I also understand that while this tragedy occurred hundreds of miles away, it still affects us all in a variety of ways. The members of the SPD want to assure the citizens of Springfield that we stand with them and we respect their right to voice their concerns, peacefully. We are committed to continuing to partner with all members of our community to ensure that our city remains a place we can all be proud of.