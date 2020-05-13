Downstream Casino announces reopening date; plan to keep gamblers safe

Downstream Casino announced on social media its reopening date amid the coronavirus crisis.

The spread of COVID-19 shut down casinos in Oklahoma for two months. In a post on Facebook, Downstream noted employees worked endless hours on researching and preparing “health & sanitation protocols” trying to cover every area of our building and looking at best practices to keep you as safe as possible.

Phase 1: Reopening Casino Floor & Limited Food and Beverage:

May 21 Thursday 2 p.m. – Midnight (Memorial weekend)

May 22 Friday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

May 23 Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

May 24 Sunday 10 a.m. – Midnight

May 25 Monday 10 a.m. – Midnight

After Memorial Day Weekend Hours:

Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. – Midnight

Friday/Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Downstream asks you to bring your own mask. It will provide available masks to guests.