Downstream Casino Resort closes for two weeks

In Quapaw, Oklahoma, Downstream Casino Resort will cease all operations beginning at midnight tonight and lasting through April 2, to be certain it is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our resort guests, our employees and their families, and the general public’s health and well being are our top priorities right now,” said Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey.

The resort’s casino, two hotels and restaurants will all shut down for the period. Hotel guests who were already registered at the time of this writing will be able to remain until 12pm tomorrow, March 18. The resort’s Q-Store, a convenience store and gas station about 1/3 mile from the casino, will remain open.

Details of the shutdown are being determined with input from state and federal agencies. Downstream opened in July, 2008, and employs about 1,100 workers.