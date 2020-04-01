Douglas, Howell, Oregon & Ozark Counties schools extend closings for COVID-19 crisis

WEST PLAINS, Mo. -- Several school districts in the eastern Ozarks announced Wednesday an extension of its closure because of COVID-19.

The closure lasts through April 24. In a joint statement, the school districts said they wanted to protect the health of students and staff.

SCHOOLS INCLUDE:

*West Plains School District
*Junction Hill C-12
*Richards R-V
*Fairview R-XI
*Howell Valley R-1
*Glenwood R-8
*Willow Springs School District
*Mountain View - Birch Tree Schools
*Dora R-III
*Couch R-I
*Thayer R-II
*Koshkonong R-III
*Alton R-IV
*Bakersfield R-IV
*Gainesville
*Lutie
*Ozarks Christian Academy

The extended closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events. School district leaders say they understand this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be certain of one thing: districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families. They say the districts recognize this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure.

