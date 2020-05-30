Douglas County reports first case of COVID-19

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is currently following CDC guidelines for isolation. Health leaders are actively investigating this case to identify and contact persons who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious.

“Our hearts and our support are with the family as they care for their loved one right now,” says administrator Valerie Reese. “We knew it was only a matter of time before the virus came into our community but now we must work harder than ever as a community to slow its spread.

According to the health department, the patient did take extra precautions while out in the public, even though they had no symptoms at the time they were out. This person wore a mask and used hand sanitizer when in public areas.

The health department offered the following timeline of potential exposure:

Saturday, May 23

Lakey’s Feed- 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Wal-Mart and Town & Country, approximately 4 p.m.

Monday, May 25

Murphys in Ava, approximately 2 p.m.

Anyone at these locations disclosed on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. The health department says there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.