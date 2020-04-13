Domestic violence hotline calls decline, local advocates worry victims are trapped with abusers

The coronavirus pandemic has made many aspects of life more stressful, especially for those who have lost their jobs. Advocates for domestic violence victims say there are some households in our community that might become more dangerous due to the heightened anxiety.

The Victim Center has seen about a 40% drop in hotline calls over the last few weeks. That might sound like a good thing, but the Victim Center's executive director worries victims are being abused at home and don't have a way to call for help.

"We are really worried right now that a lot of people in our community are suffering behind closed doors and don't have a way to reach out," said Brandi Bartel, the Victim Center's Executive Director.

A drop in hotline calls to the Victim Center in Springfield has Bartel concerned. She said it's possible some victims of domestic violence are too stressed to worry about starting a new life.

"We're also really concerned that victims might not have a way for victims to safely get help, meaning, they're trapped potentially in an abusive home," Bartel said.

She said abuse does not stop for a pandemic. In fact, she said, even more of it could be happening now with potential financial strain and overall anxiety.

"Some of the situations are probably even more dangerous and unfortunately, we're just not aware that those are happening because of some barriers," Bartel said.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he expected 9-1-1 calls for domestic assault to go through the roof during stay-at-home orders.

"We're getting calls for check the well-being, but domestic violence is actually down from our stats last year," Arnott said.

For Lisa Farmer at Harmony House, that's anything but a relief.

"So that is very concerning, if 9-1-1 calls are not up," Farmer said.

Hotline calls for her agency have also been lower than normal. Farmer was hoping more victims would be able to call police, if they weren't able to seek shelter.

"This pandemic is exacerbating or making it worse for victims who are in a domestic violence relationship," Farmer said.

Bartel said she worries some victims can't wait a month or two to get away from the abuse they might be facing and prays they can find ways to reach out right now.

"Even though it seems more difficult during this type of situation, there is hope and there is help out there," Bartel said.

Both Bartel and Farmer say, their hotlines are open around the clock to listen to victims' stories and help them find resources. That number is 417-864-SAFE.

Farmer said it is important for anyone living in an abusive home to do whatever it takes to stay safe if they cannot reach a phone or computer to find help.

“This not victim blaming. It is the reality of where we are today," she said. "All relationships, all abusers are different. If there are hot buttons that you know tend to escalate the abuse in your relationship, avoid them.”

She and Bartel said if you're worried about a friend, reach out to them. Keep your eyes and ears open in your neighborhood. Do not be afraid to call authorities like the Greene County Sheriff's Office for an emergency or a well-being check.

