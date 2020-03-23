Dollar General Wants You! Retailer adding jobs

With households essentials flying off the shelves of supermarkets and chain stores, Dollar General stores plans to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April to handle demand because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company says while most of these jobs will be temporary, people who have been laid off or want to start a career should apply via its website as it ramps up customer support and community needs.

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, including Arkansas and Missouri. The company estimates about 75 percent of the American population lives within five miles of one of its stores.

D-G also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet.