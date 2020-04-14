Dog groomer says her work is essential, losing business to others not following order

Two cancelations set Sarah Cain back significantly.

“That’s 90 dollars out of my pocket. With two people,” Sarah Cain, Owner of Bows and Bandanas, told KY3.

She’s been obedient to the county’s essential business rules, which made dog groomers close down during the pandemic. But she says other businesses aren’t playing fair.

“It doesn’t take that many people to drown a small business like myself,” she adds.

So KY3 News called to see if any groomers were taking in clients. Most were not but some were.

So that begs the question. Are all aspects of grooming considered non-essential?

“We consider all aspects of dog grooming to be non-essential during the say at home order,” Mary Smith, from the City of Springfield explains.

And this confuses Sarah even more.

“It’s extremely damaging,” Cain says. “At first I questioned-- should I stay open? Should I not stay open? Should I go to people’s houses? What’s the best thing for me to do here? Because I’ll tell you in my mind I think as a dog groomer we are essential.”

Cain says there are special cases -- like dogs who need medical baths for allergies, help with overactive glands, or their ears flushed if they get frequent infections. She says 30 days is a long time for a lot of her clients to go between appointments.

The city understands, it’s a tough order to follow but says people need to limit their exposure as MUCH as possible.

“Yes the groomer is working on a dog but there’s an interaction between the dog owner and the groomer,” Smith explains. “And there’s opportunity for exposure there that is really something we are trying to limit during this time.”

So for the next couple of weeks-- while we wait for the order to lift-- local dog groomers are hoping they’ll still have a dog in the fight when businesses can reopen.