Dixie Outfitters protesters, supporters speak out during demonstration

In Branson, there were more demonstrations outside a business that sells Confederate flag memorabilia. About 150 people on both sides of the issue gathered on the city's busiest street.

People once again protested Dixie Outfitters, a Confederate memorabilia store, saying the rebel symbol represents oppression. Larry Flenoid said the owners have ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

"We're standing against real racism and hate. Out here battling back, making our voices heard and saying, enough is enough," Flenoid said.

Matthew Richey said he believes the store is a long-standing staple for Branson that shouldn't be removed just because some people don't like it.

"There's no racists here. I can't speak for a lot of these people but I've never owned a slave in my life so I'm not a racist," Richey said.

Drew Tompkins said she admits parts of the protests got heated, but she said she's standing up for what she believes in. She said she's from the south and the Confederate symbol represents that.

"To the ones who are offended by it, they need to read up on their history, they really do. They need a history lesson," Tompkins said.

Dawn, a long-time Branson resident, said the flag and the store perpetuate oppression, and she wants more for the city.

"That should have no room in Branson," she said. "This is supposed to be a Christian, family friendly town. How can that be possible with a store like that?"

Some of have been calling for Dixie Outfitters to be moved from Branson's busiest street. While that hasn't happened, change is coming to the store. The side of the building now reads "Believe in America," instead of "Southern Heritage Store."

One man was arrested during Saturday's demonstration for disturbing the peace.