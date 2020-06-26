Discovery Center reopens to the public over the weekend

The Discovery Center are opens Friday.

Friday it will open for members and Saturday to the public.

All those over the age of three will be required to wear a mask and follow guidelines in place around the facility. That includes practicing social distancing, using sanitization stations, and getting their fever checked.

New exhibits will also be on display during the big opening while some have been put away. Any sort of equipment that blew air around is in storage for now.

“We are going to have a tech lab opening up where visitors will be able to play with virtual reality, play with 3-D printers, drones, that’s something we haven’t had on the center floor before,” Rob Blevins, Executive Director of the Discovery Center tells KY3.

You might also notice areas that are timely for the pandemic including talking about fevers.

“We’ve turned our thermal camera exhibit into a science of fevers exhibit,” Blevins explains. “We can talk about what that looks like and how fevers work on the external part of your body. How we can measure them.”

The Discovery Center opens Friday for members from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Then it closes for an hour for a deep clean. Then reopen from 3 p.m. until 7pm. The same hours for the general public starts Saturday.

